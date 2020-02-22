India hitting US for years: Trump on tariffs





WASHINGTON, Feb 21: India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which the President said he will "talk business" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote American products.President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. "I'm going to India next week and we're talking trade. They've been hitting us very hard for many, many years," Trump said at a ''Keep America Great'' rally in Colorado on Thursday.Trump told thousands of his supporters that he "really likes" Prime Minister Modi and they would be talking business. "We've got to talk a little...We've got to talk a little business. It's been hitting us hard. They give us tariffs, one the highest in the world is India," he said. -PTI