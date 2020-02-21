BTRC to appoint administrator if GP fails to pay dues













After the hearing in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on GP's prayer and SC directed GP to pay Tk 1,000 crore by February 24, BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque reiterated its stance on the issue.

While talking to the Daily Observer after the SC directives, the chairman of the BTRC said that GP must pay Tk 1,000 crore by February 24 this year. If they fail to pay, we will appoint an administrator at the GP as per our previous position.

BTRC Chairman said, "The Supreme Court will take necessary legal action against GP as per its rules and regulations. Besides, if they do not pay, we will appoint an administrator. We will appoint the most qualified, experienced and honest person as an administrator consulting with the government."

