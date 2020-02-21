Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:21 AM
BTRC to appoint administrator if GP fails to pay dues

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) reiterated its intension to appoint an administrator at Grameenphone, the country's top private telecom operator, if the GP authority failed to meet its requirement following the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).




After the hearing in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on GP's prayer and SC directed GP to pay Tk 1,000 crore by February 24, BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque reiterated its stance on the issue.
While talking to the Daily Observer after the SC directives, the chairman of the BTRC said that GP must pay Tk 1,000 crore by February 24 this year. If they fail to pay, we will appoint an administrator at the GP as per our previous position.
BTRC Chairman said, "The Supreme Court will take necessary legal action against GP as per its rules and regulations. Besides, if they do not pay, we will appoint an administrator. We will appoint the most qualified, experienced and honest person as an administrator consulting with the government."
Jahurul Haque said, "The work of the administrator will be to run the operator properly. The BTRC will help it to meet up its demand to run it. After meeting up its demand, the additional money will be deposited to the government account. Whenever the dues of the government will be paid up, the administrator will be removed from his position."



