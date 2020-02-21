Police SI placed on remand in arms case





Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order as Darussalam Police Station SI Nazrul Islam, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

No lawyer stood for him in the court. A team of Darussalam Police Station arrested him from Darussalam area on Wednesday.

The case statement is that the accused Police SI, Jalil, sent some belongings from Dhaka through a courier service to Gopalganj District. Following secret information, Darussalam police opened the courier parcel and found a pistol with 27 bullets and 5200 pieces Yaba tablet.

Two cases were filed on Wednesday with the Darussalam Police Station, one is arms case while the other drugs case.

Earlier the accused police officer, Jalil, had served at the Detective Branch (DB) of police. Recently he was transferred to be Gopalganj.



























