HC orders suspension of RU School teacher





The HC also asked them to take appropriate legal action against the accused lecturer.









The court also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why their failure to take action against the teacher should not be declared illegal.

The authorities must ensure security of the victim on her way to school, the court said in the order.

The bench of Justice Hassan Arif and Justice Mohmud Hasan Talukder passed the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Zubaida Gulshan Ara seeking necessary order. Advocate Muhammad Mijanur Rahman Masum appeared for the writ petitioner.

