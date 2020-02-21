Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:21 AM
10 named for Independence Award 2020

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government has named nine eminent personalities and one organisation for the Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak), 2020, the highest award for the civilians of Bangladesh, for their remarkable contributions at the national level.
Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina is expected to handover the award to the awardees at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on March 25, a release of the Cabinet Division said on Thursday.
The Cabinet Division has selected and disclosed the names with the approval of the Prime Minister.
The recipients are Golam Dastagir Gazi, late Commander Abdur Rauf, late Muhammad Anwar Pasha and Azizur Rahman for their contribution in the field of Independence and Liberation War, Prof Dr Obaidul Kabir Chowdhury and Prof Dr AKMA Muktadir for their contribution in medical education, SM Raees Uddin Ahmed (Freedom Fighter) for literature and Kalipada Das and Ferdousi Majumder for cultural sector.
Besides, Bharateswari Home of Kumudini under Tangail district was selected for the award for its tremendous contribution to the education sector.
Each of the recipients will be given a medal weighing 50 grams of gold of 18 karat, Tk 3 lakh and a citation.
It's the highest award for the state. The government has been recognizing the contribution of the country's eminent personalities with the award since 1977.


