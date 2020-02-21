Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:21 AM
AJM Nasir vows to work for Rezaul

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 20: Awami League (AL) nominated mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury for Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election along with incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin on Thursday visited graves of party local leaders.
Rezaul visited the graves of Late ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Jahur Ahmed Chowdhury, M A Aziz, M A Manna, Sirajul Huq Mia, Ishaq Mia, Ataur Rahman Khan Kaiser and Kazi Inamul Huq Danu.
During their visits Mayor AJM Nasiruddin said he would make all possible efforts and extend cooperation to clinch victory for Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in the forthcoming Cattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls.
Nasir said, "We all should work sincerely for the victory of the party candidate and the city AL has taken a number of plans to make the candidate nominated by the Prime Minister win in the election."
The city Mayor also vowed to work for the AL mayoral nominee and hoped that all wards and thana units and front organisations under the Mohanagar unit will work for Rezaul Karim.


« PreviousNext »

