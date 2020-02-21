Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020
‘Legal binding to use Bangla in higher judiciary still ignored’

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Expressing frustration over the failure to ensure use of Bangla in higher judiciary, Chairman of Humanity Foundation Muhammed Shafiqur Rahman sought the intervention of the policymakers including the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Chief Justice and all justices of the Supreme Court to implement use of Bangla in all its activities.
In a statement, the Supreme Court lawyer said though there is a legal binding for using Bangla in all activities of the higher judiciary, it is still largely ignored.
"English is still being used in the higher judiciary. It's unexpected to the litigant, because they don't understand the judge's language in English in the court room. They even don't understand whether the verdict goes in favour of them or not. They have to understand the judgement listening from their lawyers. Is it consistent with the rule of law or justice?" he added.
He also said, "Our Constitution recognises 'Bangla' in Article 3 that 'The state language of the republic is Bangla.'
Besides, "Bangla Bhasha Procholon Ain (Bengali Language Implementation Act), 1987," which was passed on March 8 in 1987 in the Jatiya Sangsad, to ensure mandatory use of Bangla in all courts and offices. But, it was not implemented completely, he claimed.


