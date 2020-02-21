Uphold dignity of Bangla with learning other languages: PM





"The world cannot progress with only a single country. It has to move with all nations across the world. So, there is a necessity to learn other languages to move with the progress. But, it's not proper at all to forget our own language for other languages," the Prime Minister said while addressing a programme organised to hand over the most prestigious "Ekushey Padak-2020" at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

This year, 20 eminent personalities and an organisation received Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh, in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the award. The Cultural Affairs Ministry organized the programme, where the awardees themselves and family members of the posthumous award winners have received gold medals and certificates and cheque of Tk 2 lakh as prize money.

In her speech, Sheikh Hasina said that many people have to stay abroad incidentally. They cannot use our mother language all the time. They have to use their local languages for communications.

"Then we have to always give proper dignity to our mother language," she added.

The Prime Minister said, "We are Bangalees and we want the practice of our culture to continue. So a special attention will have to be given, so that our literature and culture could be spread further at the international level."

Quoting a verse of a poem of Poet Michael Madhusudan Dutta in which he wrote - "Bine swadeshi bhasha, mite ki asha?" Sheikh Hasina said the celebrated poet wanted to write poems in foreign languages and he also tried to write it and become a 'Saheb' (sir) by moving abroad.

"But at one stage, the poet realised that satisfaction is not gotten after becoming a 'Saheb' and later he returned to the motherland," she said.

She also renewed her commitment to build Bangladesh as a dignified nation in the world by making the country's independence meaningful and sought cooperation of all in this regard.

"Bangladesh is our motherland and we want to build it beautifully, so that no one can undermine the country while hearing its name. Rather, they see Bangladesh with honour," she said, adding, "We want to build Bangladesh as a dignified nation by materialising Bangabandhu's dream of establishing a hunger and poverty-free prosperous and developed country."

"We have always to keep in mind that we earned independence in exchange of blood of three million martyrs," Sheikh Hasina said, adding, "We want to build Bangladesh in the spirit of the Liberation War and make our independence meaningful. We are working to achieve the goal."

Recalling Bangabandhu's great sacrifice for the nation, the Prime Minister said the Father of the Nation dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and its people.

"Bangabandhu wanted to bring smile on the faces of the distressed people by sacrificing all happiness of his life and our aim is to fulfill that dream of his," she said.

Pointing out Bangladesh's tremendous development in the last one decade, she said, "The country is progressing at irresistible pace now. We want this pace to continue. Massive development took place in the country in the last one decade. We want to develop it further and we're advancing towards our goal by overcoming many obstacles."

"We want the generations after generations to enjoy the fruits of our plans and build their life beautifully," she said.

Remembering the glorious history of the Language Movement, the Prime Minister said, "In fact immortal Ekushey has taught us sense of self-dignity and not to bow down heads."

Putting emphasis on teaching that history to generations after generations, she said the day is very important for the nation as independence of the country was written by the letters of its (Ekushey) blood.

Sheikh Hasina said the immortal Ekushey is a bright and great chapter of the thousand year's history of Bangalee's glorious struggles.

"Such sacrifice of the patriot Bangalee for establishing the dignity and honor of the mother tongue is quite rare in world history," she said, adding the glorious history should be reached to the new generations.

Pointing out Bangabandhu's great role in the Language Movement, the Prime Minister said there was an ill attempt in the past to deny the role of the Father of the Nation in the movement.

She said the two books - The Unfinished Memoirs of Bangabandhu and the Secret Documents of the Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - have removed all those confusions.

"The people could know many unknown facts of Bangabandhu's struggles for the mother language and independence through the two books," she said.

Referring to her government's steps for upholding the dignity of mother language, Sheikh Hasina said her government is working relentlessly to ensure the use of Bangla at all levels and sectors of Bangladesh.

"We're also working for proper preservations of the mother languages of various ethnic minorities," she said.

The Prime Minister said the Ekushey February was recognized as the International Mother Language Day by UNESCO on 17 November 1999 with the initiatives of late Rafiqul Islam, Abdus Salam and other expatriate Bangladeshis and the efforts of the then Awami League government.

"We've established International Mother Language Institute where there are scopes for conducting researches on the origin and development of all the languages of the world and for preserving them."









At the outset of her speech, Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the Language Movement martyrs for their great sacrifice in establishing the rights of the mother language.





