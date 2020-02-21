Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:21 AM
Home Front Page

BUET won’t follow unified entry test DU to take decision soon

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) will not follow the combined admission test system introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in enrolling students in all public universities.
The university will follow its existing rules and guidelines in enrolment of students at the university.
The decision was made at an academic meeting of the university on Wednesday, said BUET Student Welfare and Academic Council Member Prof Mizanur Rahman.
"It was decided that we would follow our existing rules and guidance to hold admission tests," he added.
On February 12, the University Grants Commission (UGC) at a meeting took a decision to take uniform admission tests in all public universities of the country to reduce hassles of admission seekers.
Vice-chancellors of Dhaka University, BUET, Jahangirnagar University and Chittagong University were present at the meeting but did not say anything on the matter at the time.
Meanwhile, Dhaka University (DU) authorities will take decision about it through holding academic council and syndicate meeting soon.
A special academic council meeting will be held on February 24. A syndicate meeting will also be held on February 25.
Those meetings are likely to take a decision on the matter. Besides, the university will also take its decision on its evening courses, said DU Teachers' Association President Prof ASM Maksud Kamal.
The idea of a centralised test has long been in discussion as admission seekers as well as their guardians face hassles every year when they prepare for separate admission tests at multiple universities in different parts of the country.
President Abdul Hamid on several occasions asked the VCs of all public universities to introduce a unified admission system to reduce such hassles.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC orders suspension of RU School teacher
Fresh price chart of electricity soon
10 named for Independence Award 2020
AJM Nasir vows to work for Rezaul
SC asks GP to pay BTRC Tk 1,000cr by Monday
‘Legal binding to use Bangla in higher judiciary still ignored’
Uphold dignity of Bangla with learning other languages: PM
BUET won’t follow unified entry test DU to take decision soon


Latest News
Suspect killed in Chapainawabganj ‘gunfight’
US Embassy launches Bengali language website
Ex-FIFA secretary general indicted
Indictment hearing against Sinha Mar 25
Crane crash kills 3 on set of Kamal Haasan’s film
Bangladesh to ‘lose self-esteem’ if Khaleda dies in jail: BNP
Country’s current situation ‘terrifying’, says BNP
Bangladesh beat Pakistan in warm-up game
10 named for Independence Award
Turkish, Australian envoys present credentials to President
Most Read News
“Unleash Your True Potential 3.0” held at DU
Bongo Studios organised a YouTube workshop for the emerging content creators
IU VC gets DU Alumni News Award
SC orders GP to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC by Monday
8 people killed in German shootings
Adolescent girl dies falling off city building
Prosecution seeks capital punishment for 5 accused
RAB's 3-tier security at Shaheed Minar
Wife vanishes with money kept for husband’s treatment
BUET denies unified test system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft