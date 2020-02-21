BUET won’t follow unified entry test DU to take decision soon





The university will follow its existing rules and guidelines in enrolment of students at the university.

The decision was made at an academic meeting of the university on Wednesday, said BUET Student Welfare and Academic Council Member Prof Mizanur Rahman.

"It was decided that we would follow our existing rules and guidance to hold admission tests," he added.

On February 12, the University Grants Commission (UGC) at a meeting took a decision to take uniform admission tests in all public universities of the country to reduce hassles of admission seekers.

Vice-chancellors of Dhaka University, BUET, Jahangirnagar University and Chittagong University were present at the meeting but did not say anything on the matter at the time.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University (DU) authorities will take decision about it through holding academic council and syndicate meeting soon.

A special academic council meeting will be held on February 24. A syndicate meeting will also be held on February 25.

Those meetings are likely to take a decision on the matter. Besides, the university will also take its decision on its evening courses, said DU Teachers' Association President Prof ASM Maksud Kamal.

The idea of a centralised test has long been in discussion as admission seekers as well as their guardians face hassles every year when they prepare for separate admission tests at multiple universities in different parts of the country.

President Abdul Hamid on several occasions asked the VCs of all public universities to introduce a unified admission system to reduce such hassles.























