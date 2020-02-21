Video
20 personalities, BFRI receive Ekushey Padak

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a photo session with the recipients of this year's Ekushey Padak at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday. photo : BSS

Twenty eminent personalities and an organisation have received Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh, in recognition of their contributions to various fields.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday handed over the most prestigious award to the 20 personalities and Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) at a programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.
Cultural Affairs Ministry organized the programme, where the awardees themselves and the family members of the posthumous award winners have received gold medals and certificates and cheque of Tk 2 lakh as prize money.
Earlier on February 5, the Ministry named the 20 persons and an organization for the prestigious award in memory of the martyrs of the Language Movement of 1952.
This year, Aminul Islam Badsha (posthumous) was given the award for his role in the Language Movement while Dalia Nowshin, Shankar Roy and Mita Haque were recognised for their contributions to music, Golam Mostafa Khan, SM Mohsin and Prof Dr Farida Zaman for dance, performing arts and fine arts respectively.
Haji Akhter Sarder (posthumous), eminent singer Abdul Jabbar (posthumous) and Dr AAM Mesbahul Haque (posthumous) were given the award for their roles in the Liberation War, while journalist Zafar Wazed (Ali Wazed Zafar) for his contribution to journalism, Dr Jahangir Alam, Hafez Qari Syed Saifur Rahman Nizami Shah and Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute for their roles in research, and Prof Dr Bikiran Prasad Barua for education.
Prof Dr Shamsul Alam and Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman got the award for making contributions to economy and social service respectively, while Dr Nurun Nabi, Sikder Aminul Haque (posthumous) and Nazmun Nesa Piari for their contribution to language and literature, and Prof Dr Sayeba Akhter for contribution to the medical science.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid presided over the function while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted and read out the citations of the awardees.
Cultural Affairs Secretary Dr Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal delivered the welcome speech.




Cabinet members, Prime Minister's advisors, judges, parliament members, foreign diplomats, writers, poets, academics, journalists, Ekushey Award laureates of previous years and senior civil servants and military officials attended the function.


