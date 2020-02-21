Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:20 AM
Home Business

‘Uncertainty from trade disputes hit business investment’

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

WASHINGTON, Feb 20: A slowdown in US growth last year was at least partly the fault of President Donald Trump's global trade battles and the resulting hit to business investment, the administration's top economist said on Thursday in an outlook for the coming years.
"Once we got renegotiation of trade agreements, we saw uncertainty in the market, and investment took a hit," Tomas Philipson, acting chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in a briefing with reporters about the CEA's annual Economic Report of the President.
Philipson said the CEA had only done internal estimates of the impact but referred journalists to a Federal Reserve study here that said trade uncertainty may have reduced growth in US and world gross domestic products by as much as 1per cent.
Trump has blamed the Fed as the economy slowed from a 2.9per cent annualized growth rate in 2018 to 2.3per cent last year, and the central bank did trim rates three times to boost the economy.
But policymakers cited trade-related risks as a chief reason for the rate cuts. Philipson agreed with Trump that it was necessary to confront China on trade but said it did cause short-term disruption.
"I don't know if we fully agree on the quantitative point, but on the qualitative we certainly agree ... It is well known, if we have uncertainty, investment takes a hit," Philipson said.
It was a rare public acknowledgement from the administration of the costs of a trade war characterized as largely beneficial to the US economy despite lingering questions about who pays the price of higher tariffs, whether global supply chains will be reorganized to the US economy's benefit and even whether China will deliver on commitments made under a Phase 1 trade deal.
Philipson said he expects investment to rebound this year "if uncertainty settles down, which we hope it will."




The CEA report, an annual exercise that is one part review of events and one part aspirational statement, outlined what will likely prove key talking points for Trump's reelection campaign: The economy now is doing better than it did under President Barack Obama; it only started doing better under Trump and is poised to thrive even more if Trump administration proposals are enacted.
Those conclusions are likely to get pushback from Democrats who note that the jobs recovery, for example, began under Obama and accelerated in his second term.
A rise in the net worth of the poorest half of Americans, cited in the report and in Trump's recent State of the Union speech, has been largely driven by a rise in home ownership and home values that began late in Obama's term.
The CEA report projected economic growth this year will hit 3.1per cent and continue at 3per cent annually through 2024, as long as a full suite of suggested reforms are enacted including trade deals, an infrastructure plan and immigration rules that would favor more skilled workers.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Uncertainty from trade disputes hit business investment’
Coronavirus buffets Air France as 2019 profits dive
Qantas cuts flights to Asia amid virus outbreak
China banks issue 1.31b yuan cheap loans amid virus outbreak
Dollar tramples yen and everything else in its path
UK retail sales rebound in January after sluggish 2019
BANKING EVENT
Fed seems inclined to keep rates low as virus poses risks


Latest News
Suspect killed in Chapainawabganj ‘gunfight’
US Embassy launches Bengali language website
Ex-FIFA secretary general indicted
Indictment hearing against Sinha Mar 25
Crane crash kills 3 on set of Kamal Haasan’s film
Bangladesh to ‘lose self-esteem’ if Khaleda dies in jail: BNP
Country’s current situation ‘terrifying’, says BNP
Bangladesh beat Pakistan in warm-up game
10 named for Independence Award
Turkish, Australian envoys present credentials to President
Most Read News
“Unleash Your True Potential 3.0” held at DU
Bongo Studios organised a YouTube workshop for the emerging content creators
IU VC gets DU Alumni News Award
SC orders GP to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC by Monday
8 people killed in German shootings
Adolescent girl dies falling off city building
Prosecution seeks capital punishment for 5 accused
RAB's 3-tier security at Shaheed Minar
Wife vanishes with money kept for husband’s treatment
BUET denies unified test system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft