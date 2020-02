BANKING EVENT

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Md.Sanaullah Shahid presiding over 295th board meeting at the bank's corporate head office in the city recently. Vice-Chairmen Md. Harun Miah and Md. Abdul Barek, Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam, Directors and high officials attended the event. The board approved a number of investment proposal and reviewed various issue related to policy of the bank at the meeting. photo: Bank