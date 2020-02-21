Legacy of International Mother Language Day







21th February is now observed as an International Mother Language Day (IMLD) in a festive mood across the world as per a proclaimation of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1999. It is our proud, joy and matter of great sacrifices.



A child can't grow up without his mother milk and a man can't express his feelings, joy and sorrow without his mother language. A man is like an animal in the forest without a mother language. It is the first expression of necessities, thoughts, emotions and every feelings. Mother language is not only the way to communicate with others; it is the way to uplift our culture, heritage, identity, history and integral part of our life.



Rafiq, Jabbar, Salam, Barkat sacrificed their life for our mother tongue in February 21, 1952, they are the heros and martyrs but that spirit inspired us to lead a free and sovereign country Bangladesh from Pakistani occupation force in 1971, it is our best achievement. Mother language is everyone basic right, IMLD gives us this message to everyone in the world and it is our special duty to spread the spirit of IMLD, he who speaks his own language across the world.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

Dear Sir21th February is now observed as an International Mother Language Day (IMLD) in a festive mood across the world as per a proclaimation of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1999. It is our proud, joy and matter of great sacrifices.A child can't grow up without his mother milk and a man can't express his feelings, joy and sorrow without his mother language. A man is like an animal in the forest without a mother language. It is the first expression of necessities, thoughts, emotions and every feelings. Mother language is not only the way to communicate with others; it is the way to uplift our culture, heritage, identity, history and integral part of our life.Rafiq, Jabbar, Salam, Barkat sacrificed their life for our mother tongue in February 21, 1952, they are the heros and martyrs but that spirit inspired us to lead a free and sovereign country Bangladesh from Pakistani occupation force in 1971, it is our best achievement. Mother language is everyone basic right, IMLD gives us this message to everyone in the world and it is our special duty to spread the spirit of IMLD, he who speaks his own language across the world.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka