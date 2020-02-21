Impact of coronavirus on Bangladesh economy



Shahrukh Ahmed Latif



There is hardly any nation in the world that doesn't have any trading with China and undoubtedly Bangladesh is not an exception. The leading export industry of Bangladesh is the Ready-made Garments (RMG) sector which accounts for 84.21 % of our total export is definitely going to be hit as this industry rely heavily on China for importing the raw materials. Due to the hindrance in the supply of the raw materials, the prices will be increased which in turn will now cost more for the manufacturers to produce the same goods. Also the delay in supply of the raw materials will hamper the production process and this disruption in the supply chain will cause failure to deliver finished products on time. As a result, our income through export might decline under this circumstance. China's temporary closing of trading due to coronavirus will have an effect not only in China's GDP rather it will have an impact on the global economy as China accounts approximately 15% of the global GDP and has trade relations with almost all the countries around the world. Bangladesh also has a remarkable trade relationship with China in terms of both goods and services. Bangladesh exported at the volume of USD 861 million (2.2% of its total export) to China and imported USD 15.1 billion(34% of its total imports) from China.





Bangladesh imports majority of the technology and electronic devices from none other than China. There arerarely few products in the market which is NOT 'Made in China'. The mobile phone and computer parts manufacturers are mainly from China. Moreover, China is the major supplier of motor parts, machineries and their components. The prices of this hardware are forecasted to soon increase in Bangladeshi market.



We have already witnessed how instantly the prices of the local commodities fluctuate in response to the market supply. Onion prices proliferated when India decided to stop supplying onion to Bangladesh. We are now witnessing the same in the garlic and ginger market as the prices have increased significantly within just a week. The discontinuation of supply of the Chinese products will increase the price of the same local products as a result of stock shortage. Other spices and processed foods which comes directly from China will be expensive than it uses to be. So, there is a strong possibility of price hike in the local goods market.



Bangladesh has dealing with China not only in terms of goods but also in terms of services. The aviation and tourism industry is likely to suffer due to the imposed travel restriction. Moreover, many Chinese engineers and labourers are involved in some of the existing biggest projects of the country including the construction of Padma Bridge and solar power plant projects. Unfortunately, these Chinese are stranded at China as a result of going home for the Lunar New Year festivities. This unintentional delay will hamper the infrastructure developments by further lagging the process.



Bangladesh has a huge affiliation with China in trading and our country's economy is also strongly related and dependent to China's economy. Nicholas R. Lardy, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics estimated that China's GDP growth during the first quarter could fall as low as 4% and analysts from S&P forecasted that the virus could lower the GDP growth by 5% this year. Regardless of how much China's growth would decline, we must be cautious that our growth sustains which is currently vulnerable to many factors. Already inflation has been reflected in the market and is predicted to raise even higher if this crisis last for few more months.











The writer is research officer,

Bangladesh Institute of Development studies (BIDS)

