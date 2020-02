BHOLA, Feb 20: Forest officials capture a rare species of wild cat from Rental Power Plant area near Kheya Ghat Bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Bhola Sadar Range Officer of forest department Mohammad Kamrul Islam said the officials of the power plant found the cat in the machine room. After catching it, they informed the matter to the forest officials.

Later, the forest officials released the cat in Baghmara area.