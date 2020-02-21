Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020
Eight nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Eight persons were arrested with drugs in three districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Bogura, in three days.
JOYPURHAT: Police, in a special anti-drug drive, arrested two drug traders along with 190 yaba tablets from Khamarpara area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The arrested are: Ahmad Ali, 48, and Saiful Islam, 38, of Kashra Fakir Para area in the upazila.
Police sources said, on a tip-off a police team led by Sub-Inspector Shamidullah Sarker raided the said area and arrested the two with the yaba.
RAJSHAHI: Police arrested three drug traders along with yaba tablets and heroin from Durgapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrestees are: Baser Ali, 50, his son Rocky, 28, and Shahidul Islam, 42.
Police said Baser and his son Rocky were arrested with nine yaba tablets and one gram of heroin from Purantaherpur area, and Shahidul with 75 yaba tablets from his house in Baharampur area of the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) Khurshida Banu Kona confirmed the arrest and said they were sent to jail through the court on Wednesday morning.
BOGURA: Police detained three suspected drug traders along with 240 bottles of phensedyl from Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The detainees are Al Mamun, 19, Johnny Mahmud, 21, and Nayeem Hossen, 18, of Chupinagar Village in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district.
On information, a team of law enforcers took position in Boroakhira area at night. Later, police signalled a motorcycle and detained the three bikers along with the phensedyl.
Adamdighi PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the news.


