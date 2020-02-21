Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:19 AM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Two people were found dead in two districts- Sirajganj and Manikganj, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a man's body from Talukder Bazaar area in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district early Wednesday, nine days after his missing.
Deceased Saidul Islam, 36, was the son of Bellal Hossen of Madhya Bhadraghat Village under Bhadraghat Union in the upazila. He was an accused in several cases filed with different police stations in the country.
Inspector (Investigation) of Kamarkhand Police Station (PS) Palash Chandra Deb said police primarily suspect that his rivals killed him and buried the body in the said area.
The body was recovered and sent to morgue for an autopsy, he added.
MANIKGANJ: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from her in-law's house at Baliati Village in Saturia Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Juthi Akhter, 18, was the wife of a Border Guard Bangladesh member Wasel Mia, 25, of the village.
Local sources said Juthi of Nagarpur Upazila in Tangail was married to Wasel Mia, son of Piar Ali of Baliati about 1.5 years ago.
Officer-in-Charge of Saturia PS Motiar Rahman Mia said being informed, they recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
















