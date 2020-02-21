Video
159 detained on different charges in three districts  

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

A total of 159 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Jashore and Dinajpur, in four days.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a total of 102 people on different charges in separate drives in three days.
RMP and DB Police, in a drive from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 51 people from the city.
Of the arrestees, 17 had arrest warrants, 15 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
During the drives, a large amount of drugs was also seized.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.
On the other hand, police, in a drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 51 people from different areas of the city.
Of the detainees, 16 are accused in different cases while 10 are drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge amount of drugs during the drive.
Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, RMP additional deputy police commissioner, confirmed the matter.
JASHORE: Police detained a man and his son along with a firearm and drugs from Chowgachha Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The detained are: Abdul Mannan, 60, of Kabilpur Village in the upazila, and his son Jakir Hossen, 30.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chowgachha Police Station (PS) Rifat Rajib Khan said police in a drive nabbed the duo beside Muktarpur Government Primary School.
The law enforcers also recovered a pistol and two bullets from Abdul Mannan's possession while 50 bottles of phensedyl from his son, OC Rifat said.
Two separate cases under the Arms and the Narcotics Control Acts were filed against them, the OC added.
DINAJPUR: Police and Border Guard of Bangladesh, in separate drives from Sunday till Monday, arrested 55 people on different charges from the district.
During the drives, 772 bottles of phensedyl, 528 yaba tablets, 2.400 kg hemp, and 3,500 cow fattening tablets were also seized.
Among the arrestees, Kotwali PS arrested eight, Nawabganj PS seven, Fulbari PS six, Ghoraghat and Chirirbandar PSs five each, Khansama, Birganj, Kaharol and Biral PSs four each, Hakimpur and Parbatipur PSs three each, and Birampur PS two.
A total of 22 cases were filed against them.
Of these, 13 were filed under the Narcotics Control Act, three under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, and the rest were on different charges.
Dinajpur Police Control Room sources confirmed the news adding that, the arrested were sent to jail following the court order.













