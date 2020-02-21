Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:19 AM
Countryside

Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two youths were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Bogura, recently.
NOAKHALI: A youth was electrocuted at Debipur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Sohel Ahmed, 23, was the son of Rafiq Ahmed of Ward No. 3 Dharmapur Union in the upazila, and an electrician.
Deceased's Brother Shahadat Hossen Arif said Sohel was working at the house of a local resident in Debipur Village on Tuesday noon. At that time, he was electrocuted. Later, he died at Noakhali General Hospital at 2am on Wednesday.
BOGURA: A youth was electrocuted in Kalamia Khaduli Village under Mathurapur Union in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
Deceased Enamul Haque, 30, was the son of Aynal Haque of the same area. He worked in Cocacola Company in Sirajganj.
Mathurapur Union Parishad Member Sohel Rana said Enamul was cleaning the weeds of a mango tree at his house in Kalamia Khaduli Village at around 12:30pm. At that time, he was electrocuted.  
Later, he was rushed to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex where on-duty Medical Officer Dr Nazli Akhter declared him dead.


