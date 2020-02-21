Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020
Five killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020
Our Correspondents

Five people were killed and 23 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bhola, Gopalganj, Bogura, and Sherpur, on Wednesday.
BHOLA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sajir Chowmuhany area under Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Shamsul Haque, 40, was the son of Sohrab Hossen of Pechar Para Village under Nurganj Union in Ullahpara Upazila of Sirajganj District, and a construction worker.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Khairul Kabir said the deceased was going to Mongal Sikder Launch Ghat from Miar Haat riding the rented motorcycle. On the way, the bike dashed a trolley in the said area, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex first but later died at Bhola Sadar Hospital.
GOPALGANJ: A woman was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in School Majra area under Kashiani Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Salma Begum, 45, was the wife of Dulu Sheikh of Nichu Majra Village in the upazila, and a teacher at Al Hera Kindergarten School.
Kashiani PS OC Azizur Rahman said the woman was crossing the highway in the said area. At that time, a speeding passenger bus dashed her. As she fell on the road, a truck ran over her, leaving her dead on the spot.
Protesting the incident, locals blocked the highway for about an hour.
Later, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabbir Ahmed went to the spot and the agitators withdrew the blockade.
BOGURA: Two people were killed and 20 others injured as a bus plunged into a roadside ditch after hitting an auto-rickshaw in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased were identified as the bus assistant Shahidul Islam, 45, a resident of Raiganj Village, and the auto-rickshaw driver Dilbar Rahman, 48, of Putkhur Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, OC (Investigation) of Shibganj PS Nannu Khan said a Bogura-bound bus of 'Adhunik Paribahan' fell into a roadside ditch after hitting a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Kichak area, leaving Shahidul and Dilbar dead on the spot and 20 injured.
Being informed, fire service personnel and police rushed there and took the injured to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
SHERPUR: A man was killed and three others were injured in an accident on the Sherpur-Jamalpur Regional Road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Chan Mia was the son of Abul Hossen of Shimar Par Village in Bakshiganj Upazila of Jamalpur District.
Sherpur Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident and said the victims were going to Jamalpur from Sherpur by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, a speeding truck dashed the auto-rickshaw on the Brahmaputra Bridge in the said area, leaving them seriously injured.
They were admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital where one died under treatment, the OC added.


