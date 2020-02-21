Tobacco plants affect school students at Dighinala



DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 20: Tobacco farming is allegedly going on near Rasik Para Government Primary School at Mekong Union in Dighinala Upazila of the district.As a result, the aggression of tobacco farming is hampering academic activities.A local Indramoni Chakma said due to lack of space in front of the school, the playground could not be prepared; so the students of this school are lying back in terms of sporting.Students- Supta Chakma of class four, Ritisha Chakma and Kabita Chakma of class three said, "There is no playground in our school. We can't play as tobacco has been cultivated in front of our school."They also complained bitter smell of tobacco is hampering their breathing.Upazila Primary Education Officer Md Minhaz Uddin said the land deeds of the school will be checked. Cultivating tobacco near school premises is illegal. Necessary measures will be taken in this connection.Chairman of school management committee Sushil Bikash Chakma said the school has 50-decimal land. For space shortage, the playground could not be made.He also said the school was established in 1992 and nationalised in 2013, but it has no Shahid Minar yet.A local Indramoni Chakma said neither the school nor the government owns the front space of the school. The land of the school was donated by an individual.For cultivating tobacco in the front of the school, the students are physically affected in various ways, she pointed out.She demanded a playground for the school to the government.