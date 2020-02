CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Feb 20: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Wednesday arrested a young man with two firearms from Pirojpur in Shibganj upazila.

The arrestee was identified as Rahmat Ali, 16, son of Sadiqul Islam of Chardharampur in Bholahat upazila.

A team of Rab-5 conducted a drive at a mango orchard around 7:30am and arrested Rahmat with a pistol, a shutter-gun, five bullets and two magazines. -UNB