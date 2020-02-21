DUET Teachers’ Assoc gets new body





Prof Dr Mohammad Anwarul Abedin, Chief Election Commissioner, announced the new committee on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The other office-bearers of the committee are: vice-president- Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Salam (CE), joint secretary-Dr Mohammad Oasim Dewan (Mechanical Engineering-ME), treasurer-Dr Mohammad Mostakur Rahman (ME), cultural secretary-Khaza Imran Masud (CSE), sports secretary-Shahab Uddin (CE), female secretary- Prof Dr Masuma Akhtar (Electrical and Electronic Engineering).

Executive members are: Prof Dr Mohammad Azmol Hussein (Mathematics), Prof Dr Gonesh Chandra Shah (CE), Prof Dr Mohammad Razu Ahmed (Electrical and Electronic Engineering).

















