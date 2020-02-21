Book and science fair begins at IU

A three-day book and science fair at Islamic University (IU) in kushtia will begin on the campus today.

The fair will begin in front of Bangla Manch where IU Vice-Chancellor VC Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari will inaugurate the fair, IU Acting Registrar S M Abdul Latif confirmed the Daily Observer.

IU Pro-VC Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha and Acting Registrar will also present there.

VC Dr Rashid Askari said, "We have organized this Book and Science fair with a view to boosting students' creativity and technological innovation."

The fair will create opportunities for interaction between established writers and our writers, he added.



















