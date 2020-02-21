Hematology society hosts scientific seminar

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 20: Hematology Society of Bangladesh and Hematology Department of Imperial Hospital Limited jointly organized a scientific seminar at the auditorium of Imperial Hospital Limited on Thursday.

Hematology Society of Bangladesh president Dr M Mahbubur Rahman presided over while Chittagong Medical College Principal Prof Dr M Shamim Hassan was present as a chief guest at the seminar.

In the seminar, Imperial Hospital Chairman Prof Dr Rabiul Hossain addressed the welcoming speech and Prof Dr Tarek Al Nasir, Prof M Abdul Aziz, Prof Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed, Dr Dilsad Jahan, Dr Sirajam Munira, Dr Fahmida Islam, Dr Amin Lutkhul Kabir Tasnim Ara, Dr Kamrun Hasan, Dr Marufa Akhter, Fahmida Ahmed spoke on the occasion.













