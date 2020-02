Sanjida Khatun, mother of Mostafa Kamal, president of Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Associations Limited, died on Thursday at 8:30am at her home in the capital's Mirpur. She was 105.

Members, officials and directors of the Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multi-purpose Cooperative Associ-ations Limited expressed deep shock at the death. -Press Release.