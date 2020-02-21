Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:17 AM
De Bruyne lifts Man City spirits after Euro ban

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MANCHESTER, FEB 20: Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola's side returned to action for the first time following the club's shock two-year ban from European competitions.
Goals from Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne lifted City's spirits as they cemented their hold on second place in the Premier League.
The Champions League and Europa League suspension for alleged financial fair-play regulations drew a furious response over the weekend from City supporters who have long believed UEFA hold an agenda against their Abu Dhabi-owned club.
Yet the attendance at the Etihad Stadium for the visit of David Moyes' struggling side was disappointing, with approximately 10,000 empty seats greeting the two sets of players before kick-off.
That may have been due, in part, to the fact the fixture was rescheduled from its original date 10 days earlier due to storms.
Live TV coverage and gridlocked early evening Manchester traffic also did not help supporters arrive in good time for a fixture in which their team was seeking to close the 25-point gap to leaders Liverpool.
It was a curiously subdued atmosphere, therefore, rather than the expected frenzied demonstration of anti-UEFA rhetoric.
There were a couple of home-made banners proclaiming "UEFA Cartel" and "UEFA Mafia", as well as chants of adulation praising City owner Sheikh Mansour and boss Guardiola.
There were also taunts to UEFA that "we'll see you in court" and crude songs aimed at the governing body.
But not until Rodri headed City into a 29th minute lead did City fans become truly animated as their team maintained their complete dominance against the visitors.    -AFP


