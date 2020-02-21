Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:17 AM
CCCL-RunBangla Int'l 10K on Mar 13

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

CCCL-RunBangla International 10K, an international race arranged by the pan-national club for the alumni of all Bangladesh cadet colleges Cadet College Club Ltd (CCCL), will take place in the morning on 13 March, Friday, at Hatirjheel in Dhaka.
The 10-kilometre race is the first ever distance running competition recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). In the competition, the runners will run in a loop around the selected area of Hatirjheel Lake.


