Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:17 AM
East-West University Winter Smash rolls Wednesday

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

With participations of over hundred shuttlers from 40 private and public universities, the fifth edition of inter-university badminton tournament titled 'East-West University Winter Smash 2020' sponsored by KRAKO, a snacks brand of Pran Foods Ltd, is rolling on 26 February, Wednesday, on the campus of East-West University in Dhaka.
Badminton Federation of Bangladesh (BBF) will assist the organisers with logistics while Drinko Float and Vision Electronics are the co-sponsors of the event.
In this regard, a press briefing was held at PRAN-RFL Centre in Badda, Dhaka on Thursday and was attended by West University professor and university's sports club moderator ASM Ashif, Pran Foods Ltd General Manager (Marketing) Ali Hasan, Pran Beverage General Manager (Marketing) Atikur Rahman, Vision Electronics Brand Manager Shaikh Mahabubur Rahman and Federation's Umpire Ayaz Al Amin.


