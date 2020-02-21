East-West University Winter Smash rolls Wednesday





Badminton Federation of Bangladesh (BBF) will assist the organisers with logistics while Drinko Float and Vision Electronics are the co-sponsors of the event.

In this regard, a press briefing was held at PRAN-RFL Centre in Badda, Dhaka on Thursday and was attended by West University professor and university's sports club moderator ASM Ashif, Pran Foods Ltd General Manager (Marketing) Ali Hasan, Pran Beverage General Manager (Marketing) Atikur Rahman, Vision Electronics Brand Manager Shaikh Mahabubur Rahman and Federation's Umpire Ayaz Al Amin.



















