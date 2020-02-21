Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020
BFF EC Election 2020

Badal Roy to compete for president post

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Vice President Badal Roy announces on Thursday that he wants to contest for the post of federation President in the BFF Executive Committee Election 2020 to be held in April this year.
Earlier on 17 February, the present BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin said he would compete for the same post for the fourth time as he got unfinished tasks to complete while his key rival Tarafder Ruhul Amin announced of his unwillingness to compete for the post hinting at personal reason.
The BFF Vice- resident says, "If no one wants to compete for the President post, I will. Salahuddin is in power for last 12 years. I have been with him during the time. He doesn't want betterment of football."
Badal accused Salahuddin for destroying football and asked all the councillors to be with him (Badal) in the next election.
With the time for the election is coming near day by day, the scenario is getting different dimensions. The situation got a new turn after the news of Mr Amin not contesting for the post of BFF president after months of campaign. Mr Badal's declaration will surely put a new element in that context.















