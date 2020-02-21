

Tigresses win 5-run thriller against Pakistan

Bangladesh preferred to bat first winning the toss but were able to manage 111 runs only from stipulated 20 overs losing eight wickets. There would have a better figure if they could be better in running between the wickets. Three important middle order batters got run out!

Highest scorer for Bangladesh of the day Murshida Khatun, batter number-3 Sanjida Islam and consistent performer Nigar Sultana were trapped by run-out. Murshida missed a half century for seven runs while Sanjida accompanied a golden duck and Nigar departed with 13 runs. Fargana Haque (21) and Ritu Moni (14) were the next Bangladesh women to reach double digit figures. Aiman Anwar took two wickets for Pakistan while Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz and Sadia Iqbal picked one wicket apiece.

To chase a mediocre target, Pakistan batters failed to read Bangladesh bowlers' conundrum. Skipper Salma Khatun claimed the wicket of Ayesha Naseem in the 2nd over of the innings. She had gone for one. They started to lose wickets at regular intervals from then. But former captain Javeria Khan was exceptional among Pakistan divas. She collected 41 runs. Aliya Riaz (18) and Nida Dar (14) were the rest two Pakistan whiffers to get more than 10 runs.

Pakistan however, were 10 short of win before beginning of the ultimate over of the game. Jahanara Alam was the obvious option for Salma. She uprooted the stumps of Aliya and Diana Baig in the final over to wrap up Pakistan at 106 runs with two balls to go.

Jahanara was the leading wicket-taker with four dismissals allowing 28 runs from 3.4 overs while off-spinner Khadija scalped three wickets spending 11 runs delivering four overs. Salma Khatun took two and Panna Ghosh got one wicket for Bangladesh.

The 1st warm-up match of Tigresses was scheduled to held on February 16 against Thailand Women's, which was washed away.

The main round of the World Cup will commence today with the match between India and Australia. Tigresses will compete with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group-A while England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan and Thailand women will vie in Group-B. Top two teams of each group will be qualified for the knock out stages. Both the semifinals will be held on March 5 and the final will be taken place on March 8, the International Women's Day.



























