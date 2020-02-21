SC fines Southeast Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday fined Southeast of Dhaka Tk 10 lakh for violating the direction of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Bangladesh Bar Council over admission of students in the Law department.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order following a civil review petition filed by the Bar Council.

Senior lawyer AY Moshiuzzaman and SM Kafil Uddin appeared in the court on behalf of Bangladesh Bar Council while adv Ashiq Al Jalil appeared for the students.

The SC also asked the university authorities to pay the money to the Bar Council.



















