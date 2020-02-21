Video
Two ‘robbers’ among 3 killed in ‘gunfights’

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

 At least three people, including two suspected robbers, were killed in separate 'gunfights' with police in Dinajpur and Pabna early Thursday.
Two suspected robbers were killed at Maguria village in Nababganj upazila.
The deceased were identified as Wajed Ali, 30, son of Hamed Ali of Ghoraghat upazila and Rafiqul Islam, son of Mohamamd Ali of Gaibandha.
Ashok Kumar Chouhan, Officer-in-Charge of Nababganj Police Station, said, a team of police took the robbers with them to Maguria village to recover firearms around 3:30am.
As soon as police reached the area, other members of the gang opened fire and tried to snatch away Wajed and Rafiqul.
During the skirmish, the two robbers sustained gunshot wounds as they tried to flee the scene, police said.
Four policemen, including Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Shamsul Islam, were injured in the gunfight.
Habban, 50, was killed in a reported shootout with police at Char Shibrampur in Sadar upazila.


