CCC Polls 2 AL, six BNP mayor aspirants collect nomination forms





Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional Election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC Polls said two mayor aspirants of Awami League and BNP collected their nominations on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday Independent candidate and son of former Minister Nurul Islam B. Sc, Mujibur Rahman and Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee collected nomination forms.

Meanwhile a total of 78 candidates for 41 General wards and 15 for reserved councilors for women have collcted nominations on Thursday.Earlier on Wednesday 30 for general wards and 6 for reserved wards had collected forms.

Distribution of nomination forms will continue till February 27 next.

Meanwhile, the BNP distributed a total of six nominations forms for its mayor nominees and 205 for Ward councilors.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Idris Ali, Deputy Office Secretary of Chattogram City unit of BNP said distribution of nomination papers already began on Tuesday.

He said six leaders of BNP collected nomination forms from the party office for mayoral post.

BNP's six candidates are Dr Shahadat Hussain, President of Chattogram City unit of BNP, General Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, Vice President of City BNP Niaz Muhammad Khan, Syed Azam and former joint Secretary of City BNP Ershadullah Chowdhury, Lucy Khan.

The nomination for the mayoral candidate is expected to be finalized before February 24.

Idris said, a total of 180 aspirants for 41 ward councilors and 25 for 14 reserved women councilor posts collected nomination forms from the BNP city office at Nasiman Bhaban on Thursday, the last day of distribution.





























CHATTOGRAM Feb 20: Awami League Mayor nominee Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Jatiya Party nominee Solaiman Alam Sheth and the BNP nominee Dr Shahadt Hussain for Chattogram City Corporation election collected nomination forms from the Chattogram Regional Election Commission office on Thursday.Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional Election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC Polls said two mayor aspirants of Awami League and BNP collected their nominations on Thursday.Earlier on Wednesday Independent candidate and son of former Minister Nurul Islam B. Sc, Mujibur Rahman and Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee collected nomination forms.Meanwhile a total of 78 candidates for 41 General wards and 15 for reserved councilors for women have collcted nominations on Thursday.Earlier on Wednesday 30 for general wards and 6 for reserved wards had collected forms.Distribution of nomination forms will continue till February 27 next.Meanwhile, the BNP distributed a total of six nominations forms for its mayor nominees and 205 for Ward councilors.Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Idris Ali, Deputy Office Secretary of Chattogram City unit of BNP said distribution of nomination papers already began on Tuesday.He said six leaders of BNP collected nomination forms from the party office for mayoral post.BNP's six candidates are Dr Shahadat Hussain, President of Chattogram City unit of BNP, General Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, Vice President of City BNP Niaz Muhammad Khan, Syed Azam and former joint Secretary of City BNP Ershadullah Chowdhury, Lucy Khan.The nomination for the mayoral candidate is expected to be finalized before February 24.Idris said, a total of 180 aspirants for 41 ward councilors and 25 for 14 reserved women councilor posts collected nomination forms from the BNP city office at Nasiman Bhaban on Thursday, the last day of distribution.