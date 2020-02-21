

Extraction first look: Chris Hemsworth is mission-ready

Extraction was previously titled Dhaka. In the first look photo, Hemsworth seems to be walking through the streets of Dhaka.

The show's tagline reads "When the mission ends, redemption begins." As per the official synopsis, the plot of Extraction revolves around Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary who "embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord."

Extraction has been in production since 2018 and was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in India along with Bangkok and Phuket. Hemsworth had throughout its shooting shared a lot of behind-the-scenes clicks. Several images from the sets had also got leaked on the internet leaving fans excited.

Extraction has Indian and Hollywood stars including Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Golshifteh Farahani.

Set to premiere on April 24, Extraction has been directed by debutant Sam Hargrave. He has previously worked as a second unit director on films like Avengers: Infinity War, Atomic Blonde and The Accountant.

Extraction would be Chris Hemsworth's return to action after playing Agent H in Men in Black: International last year. -The Indian Express



























