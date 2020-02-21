Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:16 AM
Home Art & Culture

Unveiling ceremony of Zakaria Emey’s new book ‘Dibha’ held

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Culture Desk

Unveiling ceremony of Zakaria Emey’s new book ‘Dibha’ held

Unveiling ceremony of Zakaria Emey’s new book ‘Dibha’ held

The unveiling ceremony of Zakaria Emey's new book 'Dibha' was held in the meeting room of the Iqbal Center on  February 20. Honourable advisor Muhammed Ali, managing director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA; additional managing directors-- Md. Abdul Jabber Chowdhury and Golam Awlia; Niamat Uddin Ahmed - SEVP and Manager, Gulshan Circle-2 Branch; Md. Tareq Uddin, SVP and Head, Brand Marketing and Communications; Moazzim Hossain Jewel, SEO, Brand Marketing and Communication were present during the ceremony as the special guests.
The young poet's first book, 'Dibha' has been published in Amar Ekushey Boi Mela--2020.This book can be found in 'Anyoprokash' Publication, pavilion no 11.
The book, written in two languages- Bangla and English, contains poems of love- highlighting the love of life, depicting the various differences and inconsistencies of society, the eternal love of humanity and father's love for a child. It also says about the basic needs of compound life. In some poems the poet's volatile mind is seen, while in some other poems the opposite can be seen- calm and cool attitude; as if, the poet has been trying to touch the emotions of human life at all levels.
Md. Moazzim Hossain Jewel did the cover illustration of the book. The sponsors of the book are the Premier Bank Limited, Confidence Electro-Mac Limited and Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL).
Zakaria Emey started writing from his school life. Being occupied with professional and personal life, indomitable soul of writing and the fascination to literature pushed Zakaria Emey to bring out his spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings in the form of 'Dibha', his maiden poem book.
He is currently working as head of media communication in the brand marketing and public relations department of the Premier Bank Limited.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ja’Net DuBois, ‘Good Times’ star dies at 74
Pop Smoke: Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery
Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series debut for Amazon
Extraction first look: Chris Hemsworth is mission-ready
Fakir Alamgir turns 70 today
Unveiling ceremony of Zakaria Emey’s new book ‘Dibha’ held
‘Shonibar Bikel’ bags two awards at 26th Vesoul International Film Festival
Bongo Studios organised a YouTube workshop for the emerging content creators


Latest News
Suspect killed in Chapainawabganj ‘gunfight’
US Embassy launches Bengali language website
Ex-FIFA secretary general indicted
Indictment hearing against Sinha Mar 25
Crane crash kills 3 on set of Kamal Haasan’s film
Bangladesh to ‘lose self-esteem’ if Khaleda dies in jail: BNP
Country’s current situation ‘terrifying’, says BNP
Bangladesh beat Pakistan in warm-up game
10 named for Independence Award
Turkish, Australian envoys present credentials to President
Most Read News
“Unleash Your True Potential 3.0” held at DU
Bongo Studios organised a YouTube workshop for the emerging content creators
IU VC gets DU Alumni News Award
SC orders GP to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC by Monday
8 people killed in German shootings
Adolescent girl dies falling off city building
Prosecution seeks capital punishment for 5 accused
RAB's 3-tier security at Shaheed Minar
Wife vanishes with money kept for husband’s treatment
BUET denies unified test system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft