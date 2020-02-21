

Unveiling ceremony of Zakaria Emey’s new book ‘Dibha’ held

The unveiling ceremony of Zakaria Emey's new book 'Dibha' was held in the meeting room of the Iqbal Center on February 20. Honourable advisor Muhammed Ali, managing director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA; additional managing directors-- Md. Abdul Jabber Chowdhury and Golam Awlia; Niamat Uddin Ahmed - SEVP and Manager, Gulshan Circle-2 Branch; Md. Tareq Uddin, SVP and Head, Brand Marketing and Communications; Moazzim Hossain Jewel, SEO, Brand Marketing and Communication were present during the ceremony as the special guests.The young poet's first book, 'Dibha' has been published in Amar Ekushey Boi Mela--2020.This book can be found in 'Anyoprokash' Publication, pavilion no 11.The book, written in two languages- Bangla and English, contains poems of love- highlighting the love of life, depicting the various differences and inconsistencies of society, the eternal love of humanity and father's love for a child. It also says about the basic needs of compound life. In some poems the poet's volatile mind is seen, while in some other poems the opposite can be seen- calm and cool attitude; as if, the poet has been trying to touch the emotions of human life at all levels.Md. Moazzim Hossain Jewel did the cover illustration of the book. The sponsors of the book are the Premier Bank Limited, Confidence Electro-Mac Limited and Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL).Zakaria Emey started writing from his school life. Being occupied with professional and personal life, indomitable soul of writing and the fascination to literature pushed Zakaria Emey to bring out his spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings in the form of 'Dibha', his maiden poem book.He is currently working as head of media communication in the brand marketing and public relations department of the Premier Bank Limited.