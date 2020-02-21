

‘Shonibar Bikel’ bags two awards at 26th Vesoul International Film Festival

Shonibar Bikel has been produced by Jaaz Multimedia and Chabial. Anna Katchko of Tandem Productions (Germany) serves as the co-producer. The film stars Zahid Hasan, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, popular Indian actor Parambrata Chatterjee and others.

Earlier, Shonibar Bikel won the Russian Federation of Film Critics Jury Prize and the Kommersant Prize in the 41st Moscow International Film Festival in Russia, which was held from April 18 to April 25 in 2019.

Bangladesh Film Censor Board earlier banned the film's release, both at home and abroad, after watching it twice on the grounds that the film will tarnish the country's reputation. According to an AFP report, the title of the film translates to 'Saturday Afternoon' and dramatises the July 2016 attack on an upmarket cafe by extremists, who killed 22 of their hostages, including 18 foreigners.



























