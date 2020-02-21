Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:16 AM
‘Shonibar Bikel’ bags two awards at 26th Vesoul International Film Festival

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Culture Desk

The film 'Shonibar Bikel', directed by country's esteemed filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, won two awards at Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema 2020. After being nominated in feature competition section of the festival, the film bagged 'NETPAC Jury Prize' and 'High School Jury Award'. 'Shonibar Bikel' was screened at Majestic Theatre of Vesoul, France, on February 15 and February 16. Commenced on Februray 11, the 26th Vesoul International Film Festival ended on February 18.
Shonibar Bikel has been produced by Jaaz Multimedia and Chabial. Anna Katchko of Tandem Productions (Germany) serves as the co-producer. The film stars Zahid Hasan, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, popular Indian actor Parambrata Chatterjee and others.
Earlier, Shonibar Bikel won the Russian Federation of Film Critics Jury Prize and the Kommersant Prize in the 41st Moscow International Film Festival in Russia, which was held from April 18 to April 25 in 2019.
Bangladesh Film Censor Board earlier banned the film's release, both at home and abroad, after watching it twice on the grounds that the film will tarnish the country's reputation. According to an AFP report, the title of the film translates to 'Saturday Afternoon' and dramatises the July 2016 attack on an upmarket cafe by extremists, who killed 22 of their hostages, including 18 foreigners.




