Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:15 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Scores rescued from Yangon blaze  

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

YANGON, Feb 20: Scores of people were rescued from a blazing building in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon early Thursday, many brought to safety with a cherry-picker crane from the highest floors.
Around 60 fire trucks raced to the 12-storey apartment block as smoke and flames spread through the building. No deaths had been reported by mid-morning and the cause of the blaze had not been established.
Nyi Nyi, 34, told AFP he ran out of his home to warn his elderly neighbours but was forced to retreat after nearly passing out.
"I couldn't see anything as it was too dark with smoke," he said, adding firefighters arrived just in time. The fire service rescued people with a cherry-picker as smoke billowed out across the street, causing traffic to snarl up.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kiir, Machar agree to form govt
Scores rescued from Yangon blaze  
Pompeo meets Saudi king
Russia warns Turkey against operation in Syria
Trump ally to be sentenced amid firestorm over presidential meddling
Upbeat Chinese FM says virus control efforts ‘are working’
Merkel condemns ‘poison’ of racism after Hanau shootings
Bloomberg bash at debate may give Democratic rivals new life


Latest News
Suspect killed in Chapainawabganj ‘gunfight’
US Embassy launches Bengali language website
Ex-FIFA secretary general indicted
Indictment hearing against Sinha Mar 25
Crane crash kills 3 on set of Kamal Haasan’s film
Bangladesh to ‘lose self-esteem’ if Khaleda dies in jail: BNP
Country’s current situation ‘terrifying’, says BNP
Bangladesh beat Pakistan in warm-up game
10 named for Independence Award
Turkish, Australian envoys present credentials to President
Most Read News
“Unleash Your True Potential 3.0” held at DU
Bongo Studios organised a YouTube workshop for the emerging content creators
IU VC gets DU Alumni News Award
SC orders GP to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC by Monday
8 people killed in German shootings
Adolescent girl dies falling off city building
Prosecution seeks capital punishment for 5 accused
RAB's 3-tier security at Shaheed Minar
Wife vanishes with money kept for husband’s treatment
BUET denies unified test system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft