Friday, 21 February, 2020, 10:15 AM
Russia warns Turkey against operation in Syria

UN appeals to Turkey to take in more refugees

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A Syrian boy stands in front of a Turkish military vehicle east of Idlib city in northwestern Syria on February 20 amid ongoing regime offensive on the last major rebel bastion in the country's northwest. photo : AFP

ISTANBUL, Feb 20: Turkey and Russia exchanged warnings on Wednesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened an "imminent" operation in Syria to end the regime's brutal assault on the last rebel enclave.
The UN envoy to Syria warned the war-torn country was facing "an imminent danger of further escalation" after the key players traded threats. Syrian aid workers called urgently for a ceasefire and international help for nearly a million people fleeing the regime onslaught in the country's northwestern Idlib province - the biggest wave of displaced civilians in the nine-year conflict.
Turkey, supporter of some rebel groups in Idlib, has been pushing for a renewed ceasefire in talks with Russia, which backs the Syrian regime. Ankara is eager to prevent another flood of refugees into its territory adding to the 3.7 million Syrians it already hosts.
The Syrian NGO Alliance said displaced people are "escaping in search of safety only to die from extreme weather conditions and lack of available resources".
"We have hundreds and thousands of people who are fleeing... not just from bombardments but from lack of insulation, from the weather, a lack of heating.
It feels like doomsday," Razan Saffour, of the Syrian Expatriate Medical Association, said at the news conference in Istanbul.
The group said a total of $336 million was needed for basic food, water and shelter. Education resources were also needed for 280 million displaced school-age children.
Erdogan said talks with Moscow over the past fortnight had so far failed to achieve "the desired result" and warned that Turkey would launch an offensive into Syria unless Damascus pulled its forces back by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency on Thursday appealed to Turkey to take in more refugees from Syria, as hundreds of thousands flee the regime's brutal assault on the last rebel enclave.
"We need an end to the fighting, and access to safety to preserve lives," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.
"I am also appealing for neighbouring countries, including Turkey, to broaden admissions, so that those most in danger can reach safety," Grandi said.    -AFP


