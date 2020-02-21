Video
Trump ally to be sentenced amid firestorm over presidential meddling

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, Feb 20: Donald Trump's longtime aide Roger Stone will be sentenced Thursday in a case that has caused a stir in Washington following meddling by the US president and his attorney general.
Stone, one of the Republican leader's allies and "oldest friends," was convicted in November of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to cheat in the 2016 election.
Just 10 days ago, four US prosecutors asked a judge to sentence the former political consultant to between seven and nine years in jail. Trump chimed in via his favourite method of communication -- Twitter -- to denounce what he called a "miscarriage of justice." The US Justice Department weighed in the next day, determining the recommended sentence was "extreme and excessive." The four government attorneys who prosecuted Stone resigned from the case in apparent protest.
A new prosecutor was named to the case who then filed a sentencing memo suggesting a three to four year term in prison. Trump quickly took to Twitter once more to hail the decision, praising Attorney General Bill Barr for intervening.
"Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not even been brought," Trump tweeted.    -AFP


