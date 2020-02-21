Merkel condemns ‘poison’ of racism after Hanau shootings



A woman stands beside candles and flowers near one of the shooting targets, on February 20 at the Heumarkt in the centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, after at least nine people were killed in two shootings late on February 19. photo : AFP

"Racism is a poison, hatred is a poison and this poison exists in our society and it is already to blame for far too many crimes," Merkel told reporters.

Meanwhile, EU chiefs on Thursday expressed shock and sadness after shootings at two bars in Germany left nine people dead.

"I am deeply shocked by the tragedy that took place last night in Hanau. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, to whom I want to extend my sincerest condolences. We mourn with you today," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a former German government minister, tweeted.

Counter-terrorism prosecutors are leading the probe into the killings in the western city of Hanau and have said they suspect a "xenophobic motive" behind the attacks, which happened late Wednesday.

EU Council head Charles Michel and European Parliament speaker David Sassoli echoed the sentiments in their own tweets. "The senseless loss of human life is a tragedy -- no matter where it occurs. After the terrible attack our thoughts are with the people in #Hanau. Our heartfelt condolences go to the relatives and friends of the victims," Michel wrote.

Sassoli tweeted: "Shocked and deeply saddened by the horror of the shooting in the German city of #Hanau. Our thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones. We stand united against any form of hatred and violence."

The suspected shooter was found dead at his home following a manhunt, prosecutors said, while public broadcaster ARD reported that a second body found at the property was the man's mother. -AFP

































