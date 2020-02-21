Video
Friday, 21 February, 2020
Bloomberg bash at debate may give Democratic rivals new life

Published : Friday, 21 February, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb 20: Most of the fire at the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada on Wednesday was aimed at the newcomer on the stage, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
When it was over, his uninspiring performance may have given a lifeline to some of his rivals for the nomination to face President Donald Trump in November.
Here's a look at how the candidates fared:
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG
It was as if the billionaire businessman bought a restaurant only to find that he was on the menu. After spending more than $300 million of his fortune on a massive ad campaign that boosted his poll numbers and landed him on the debate stage, he was torched from every angle.
Bloomberg was forced to defend, among other things, his massive wealth, New York's "stop-and-frisk" policing program and the treatment of women at his media company. He was even booed at one point by the Democrat-friendly crowd in Las Vegas. At times he seemed distant and disinterested, speaking in bland technocratic assertions.
BERNIE SANDERS
Sanders, like most on stage, was unusually aggressive, blasting not only Bloomberg, but also Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor. As the current front-runner and the favorite to win the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, Sanders also faced some incoming.
Bloomberg charged that the senator from Vermont is unelectable, while Buttigieg forced him on the defensive about a Nevada culinary union that has criticized his healthcare plan. Sanders also had to address the abusive conduct by some of his online supporters, a faction he described as tiny and inconsequential.
ELIZABETH WARREN
The senator from Massachusetts, who critiqued herself after the New Hampshire debate for being too passive, pulled no punches on Wednesday.
She prosecuted Bloomberg for his record with women and for his views on the financial crisis. She slammed Amy Klobuchar for her healthcare plan in a way the Minnesota senator seemed to take personally. She even bashed longtime ally Sanders over divisive campaign tactics.
Her sharp criticisms at times drew gasps from the audience.     -REUTERS


