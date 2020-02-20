Video
‘1 lakh women entrepreneurs in Mujib Year’

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has decided to introduce one lakh more women entrepreneurs during the Mujib Year to promote women entrepreneurship across the country.
"We will focus on creating more women entrepreneurs to ensure women's empowerment and their financial stability during the Mujib Year," said State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira while addressing a programme at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Wednesday.
The programme was organized to distribute best Jayeeta awards for the Dhaka Division and reception of the award winners. Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Mostafisur Rahman chaired the programme.
Talking about child marriage which has increasing alarming in the country, the State Minister said that such trend is an obstacle to the development of a girl.   




She urged people from every corner to be united and work together effectively to prevent such menace.
"We have to create more awareness against child marriage and need to work more actively to make Bangladesh free from child marriages," she added.
The Dhaka based  Jeeyeta  (women winners)  were awarded under five categories includes Ferdous Akter from Gopalgonj who was awarded for economic success, Akhtari Begum from Dhaka was awarded for getting success both for her career and in the education, Rakha Rani Das from Manikganj was awarded as a successful mother, Aronika Mehrin Ritu from Dhaka was awarded for her transformation and tremendous healing ability from the torture and violence and Velori L Tailor from Dhaka was awarded for her contribution to society.
Besides other government officials and women entrepreneurs were also present at the awarding programme. 



