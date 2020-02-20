Thrust on effective partnership for SDG





They made the remark while addressing a workshop on "effective partnership with media for sustainable graduation" jointly organised by Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Finance Ministry and Development Journalist Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB) at Nazia-Salma Conference Room of Planning Commission in the capital.

ERD Secretary Monowar Ahmed said Bangladesh needs now an effective partnership both in local and international level for its sustainable graduation.

"We need assistance from all to achieve the country's goals. So we all have to work together," he added.









Monowar said it thought that 23 to 24 countries among listed 47 countries of the world would be graduated from LDC by 2020 but it did not do by the period without 4-5 countries. So, effective partnership is very important now.

"The cooperation of media is significant now, because a report of media impacts in local and international levels. However, I think Bangladesh will achieve its all goals if we work together," he also said. Kazi Shofiqul Azam, project adviser of SBSS Graduation from LDC Status Project of ERD, said the country may face some challenges after graduation of LDC in 2024. Though there is some facilities too.

"Bangladesh needs annual FDI around $10 billion to achieve SDG by 2030 but it has now around $3 billion," he added.

