Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:05 AM
Home Back Page

Thrust on effective partnership for SDG

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Participants in a workshop underscored the necessity for effective partnership in local and international level for sustainable development growth of Bangladesh.
They made the remark while addressing a workshop on "effective partnership with media for sustainable graduation" jointly organised by Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Finance Ministry and Development Journalist Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB) at Nazia-Salma Conference Room of Planning Commission in the capital.
ERD Secretary Monowar Ahmed said Bangladesh needs now an effective partnership both in local and international level for its sustainable graduation.
"We need assistance from all to achieve the country's goals. So we all have to work together," he added.




Monowar said it thought that 23 to 24 countries among listed 47 countries of the world would be graduated from LDC by 2020 but it did not do by the period without 4-5 countries. So, effective partnership is very important now.
"The cooperation of media is significant now, because a report of media impacts in local and international levels. However, I think Bangladesh will achieve its all goals if we work together," he also said. Kazi Shofiqul Azam, project adviser of SBSS Graduation from LDC Status Project of ERD, said the country may face some challenges after graduation of LDC in 2024. Though there is some facilities too.
"Bangladesh needs annual FDI around $10 billion to achieve SDG by 2030 but it has now around $3 billion," he added.
He said, "If Bangladesh can graduate LDC by 2024 then the country will create a good image in global level.  After LDC graduation, we will get more facilities including negotiation capacity, job creation in international market, investment, loan in less interest. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on effective partnership for SDG
Data base to identify real journos soon: Justice Momtaz
Two collect forms for mayor post
Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
BD can export vegetables, fish to Nepal: PM
BD-Malaysia JWG meet in Dhaka on Feb 24
PM witnesses master plans of 3 tourism parks in Cox’s Bazar
No possibility of militant attack on Feb 21: DMP chief


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft