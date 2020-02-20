Data base to identify real journos soon: Justice Momtaz





"The people now-a-days nurture a bad concept about journalism due to degradation of ethics of a particular section of journalists and the people often call them 'Shanghatik (Dangerous)' instead of calling them Sangbadik (Journalists). We need to change such a notion. Therefore the data base system will be established to find out real journalists from other practicing yellow journalism," he said in a view exchange meeting with the electronic and print media journalists at the Conference Hall of Circuit House in Cox's Bazar.

The Cox's Bazar District Administration supported the event. Giving emphasis on responsibility and sincerity with regards to ensuring a progressive and professional journalism, he said the government will bring all journalists under a training programme by 2030.

He also advised journalists to read and gather knowledge on the existing laws on various issues and also forbade them from presenting distorted news to confuse the readers.

"A journalist should be cautious during presenting news because the fabricated news would confuse the people and create restlessness in the society," he observed.

Urging the owners of the newspapers to ensure journalists' salary and other facilities, he said that they must ensure the salary to every journalist.

And if they fail to ensure this then it will not be possible for them to own their newspapers.

Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also a senior member of the Bangladesh Press Council, urged the journalist community to launch movement against those owners who are not paying the salaries to their working journalists.

"Movement should be launched against those owners, who are not paying the journalists working in their newspaper properly. The Press Council will extend its highest support to the movement. There are laws to ensure the rights of the journalists. Legal support should be taken to ensure it. There are journalists' unions and press clubs for these reasons," he said.

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Md Momtaz Uddin Ahmed attended the event as chief guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Masudur Rahman Mollah chaired the event. BPC member secretary Mohammad Shah Alam also spoke on the occasion.

In his speech, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said that the issues of dignity, independence and rights of journalists were clearly written in the country's Constitution.

Referring to the contribution of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said that Bangabandhu had established the Bangladesh Press Council in 1974 as he was sincere about the rights of the journalists. He himself established newspapers.

"Bangabandhu was sincere enough in establishing the rights of Bengali people. He had also established newspapers," said Iqbal Sobhan, adding that there are laws. The journalist community has to come forward to ensure enforcement of the laws to realize their rights.

The former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said, "We have to see how those newspapers, which are not implementing the Wage Board Award and not giving salaries and allowances accordingly. Actions should be taken against those. It must be seen how they get government advertisements and other benefits."

Urging for independence of journalism, Iqbal Sobhan said without ensuring independence of journalism, democracy will not be established. The countries, where journalism is free and independent, are moving forward and flourishing. He also urged all to follow the ethics and rules of journalism.

Regarding data base, he said that journalists will be brought under responsibility. Those who will violate the code of ethics will be removed from the data base. At the same time, the Press Council will provide necessary support to those enlisted journalists, repressed or tortured during news collection.

Cox's Bazar journalists' leaders Mahbubur Rahman, Tofayel Ahmed, GM Asheq Ullah, Ayasur Rahman, Abdul Kuddus, Ansar Hossain, Farhad Iqbal and Dipak Swarma Dipu also spoke.



























