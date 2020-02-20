Prosecution seeks capital punishment for 5 accused





police custody in 2014.

On Wednesday, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, heard the arguments of the prosecution side and fixed Thursday (today)for beginning arguments of the defence side.

The complaint's lawyers Advocate Mashiur Rahman and Advocate Abu Taiub concluded their arguments.

The court also issued warrant of arrest against accused ASI Qamruzzaman Mintu and police source Sumon as they did not appear before the court. Earlier Qamruzzaman and Sumon were in bail.

On February 9, Former Sub-Inspector Zahidur Rahman Zahid of Pallabi Police Station and four others gave their self defence statements in the death in police custody.

















