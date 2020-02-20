Video
Hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea on Sunday

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday fixed February 23 (Sunday) for holding hearing on the bail petition filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.
The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice A K M Zahirul Huq set the date after Khaleda's lawyers requested it for holding the hearing.
Before setting the date, the judges said the same bench had earlier rejected a bail petition from Khaleda in the same case and the Appellate Division also upheld the rejection order.
Why similar bail petition has been brought before it,
the court asked the Khaleda's lawyer.
In reply, Khaleda's lawyers Khandakar Mahbub Hossain and Advocate Zainul Abedin told the court that their client has right to move the bail petition before it multiple times.
The court then set the date for hearing the petition.
On Tuesday, Khaleda filed a bail petition again on health grounds with the HC in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.
The bail was sought on grounds of Khaleda's health. The petitioner said that she needs advanced treatment from London.
On December 12, 2019, the full bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, rejected BNP chairperson's bail petition in the graft case.




The court also ordered the authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) to ensure her advanced treatment immediately in line with the medical board's recommendations, after getting her consent.
On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda Zia. All of them were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.


