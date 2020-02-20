BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone





The BTRC, or Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, says it cannot go beyond a top court order for the largest telecom operator to pay Tk 20 billion for now.

The company proposed to make an adjustable deposit of Tk 1 billion to the BTRC and enter into a "good faith discussion towards a mutually acceptable framework, process and resolution", Hossain Sadat, head of regulatory affairs at Grameenphone, told the media at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.

"However, the BTRC did not accept the proposed deposit today," he added.









Besides Grameenphone, the BTRC demanded nearly Tk 8.7 billion from the second largest mobile phone operator Robi. —bdnews24.com





