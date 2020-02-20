Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:04 AM
Home Front Page

BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BTRC has refused a Tk 1 billion upfront payment from Grameenphone as part of around Tk 125.8 billion in dues the telecom regulator claims following an audit, the mobile phone operator says.
The BTRC, or Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, says it cannot go beyond a top court order for the largest telecom operator to pay Tk 20 billion for now. 
The company proposed to make an adjustable deposit of Tk 1 billion to the BTRC and enter into a "good faith discussion towards a mutually acceptable framework, process and resolution", Hossain Sadat, head of regulatory affairs at Grameenphone, told the media at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.  
"However, the BTRC did not accept the proposed deposit today," he added.




Besides Grameenphone, the BTRC demanded nearly Tk 8.7 billion from the second largest mobile phone operator Robi.       —bdnews24.com


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
No visas for low-skilled workers: UK
Prosecution seeks capital punishment for 5 accused
Every child under â€˜immediate threatâ€™ from climate, poor diet: UN
Hearing on Khaledaâ€™s bail plea on Sunday
BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
Mir Nasir skips Rezaulâ€™s reception in Chittagong
PREPARATION AFOOT
BD citizen critically ill in Singapore


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Coxâ€™s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Donâ€™t do excesses while observing â€˜Mujib Borshoâ€™: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft