Mir Nasir skips Rezaul’s reception in Chittagong





Awami League on February 15 last picked up Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, joint general secretary of Chattogram city unit of the party, to contest the CCC mayoral election.

All the senior leaders of Chattogram district South, North and City unit attended the reception at Chattogram Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon.

But strangely, the incumbent Mayor and the General Secretary of Chattogram City AL did not attend the reception function.

Meanwhile, Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, Acting President of City AL, Chattogram district North AL President and Chattogram Jila Parishad Chairman M A Salam, Muslemuddin Chowdhury, President of Chattogram district South AL and the newly elected MP spoke on the occasion. The Law Affairs Secretary of City AL Advocate Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury conducted the function. Besides, Former Chairman of CDA and the Treasurer of City AL Abdus Salam, Mafizur Rahman General Secretary of Chattogram district South AL, Sheikh Ataur Rahman General Secretary of Chattogram district North AL attended the function.

Meanwhile, a huge number of activists of Awami League, Juba League, Chhatra league, Shramik League and Secchasevak League attended the function with banners and festoons.

Addressing the function, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury promised to follow the ideals of the late leaders of Chattogram namely, M A Aziz, Jahur Ahmed Chowdhury and ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

He arrived Chattogram Rail Station at around 3 pm by a train from Dhaka.

"I am highly grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for selecting me as a Mayor candidate of the Port city," he said.

He also thanked the people of the city for valuing the role he played in his political career.

He claimed himself to be a follower of the late mayor and Chattogram Awami League chief ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, whose bitter rivalry with Nasir continued to make headlines even after his death. "I will try my best if I am elected mayor," Rezaul said.

Rezaul also vowed to build Chattogram as a planned city with the cooperation of all leaders and the city people.

He further said that he would try his best to free the city people from the permanent curse of water-logging, if he is elected Mayor.









Meanwhile, the Awami League has nominated its local leader Rezaul Karim Chowdhury to run for the office of Chattogram mayor, ending AJM Nasir Uddin's hopes for reelection on the ruling party ticket.

Rezaul is a joint secretary of the party's Chattogram Metropolitan unit, of which Nasir is general secretary. Freedom fighter and former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Rezaul is a member of the influential Bahaddar family at Bahaddarhat in the city.



