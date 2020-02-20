BD citizen critically ill in Singapore





Quoting the Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Momen said, "One of the Bangladesh citizens, infected with coronavirus or Covid-19 in Singapore, is now in a "very critical state" and medicine given to him is not responding."

Foreign Minister Momen said, Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan conveyed the update of the Bangladeshi patient during a telephone conversation with him on Wednesday morning.

"They (Singapore government) are doing their best to take care of him (Bangladesh citizen) with top medical services," Dr Momen told journalists after attending a function in the city.

He said the 39-year-old Bangladesh citizen has been suffering from respiratory, kidney problem and phenomena before he got infected with the coronavirus. He has been in the intensive care unit for the

last 13 days. "He (Singapore Foreign Minister) informed that medicine given to the Bangladesh citizen isn't responding," Dr Momen said and added that the Singapore authorities remain very sensitive and supportive to Bangladesh community in Singapore.

The Singapore government is bearing all the medical costs for the infected Bangladesh citizens who are undergoing treatment there.









Five Bangladesh citizens have so far been infected with coronavirus in Singapore, according to Singapore Health Ministry.





